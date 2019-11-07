Dinner in the clouds: the incredible restaurant in California, surrounded by breathtaking landscapes
You will enjoy a trip to this restaurant over the clouds. Is there anything better than dinner with a beautiful view on the ocean coast? The United States is home to countless restaurants surrounded by breathtaking scenery. But few of them can offer to its visitors dine among the clouds. If you are set for a truly unique dinner, head to this amazing restaurant that literally stands out, writes Only in Your State.
Nepenthe is located at 48510 CA-1 to big sur in California. Arriving at this magnificent place, you will understand that it is unusual.
Nepenthe opened its doors in 1949. Since then, generations of local residents and visitors to the city fell in love with this amazing place on the shore of the ocean.
The restaurant itself is located at an altitude of 800 feet (243 m) above the Pacific ocean, which flows beautifully into the coastline below.
In this stunning restaurant has a Bohemian atmosphere. When you chat with friends, enjoying the beautiful scenery, you can really feel creative inspiration.
Of course, the menu will only enhance the dinner experience above the clouds. Whatever you want, but you will always find something to satisfy your taste buds.
No matter how many times you’ve visited a restaurant, he does not get tired to surprise you.
