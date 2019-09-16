“Dinosaur-alien”: the Norwegian teenager caught some amazing fish (photo)
Norwegian teenager Oscar Lundahl caught the bait off the coast of the island of Andoya amazing fish with huge eyes that put him and his friends to a standstill. One, it was like a dinosaur, the other — the alien, the third — dragon.
In fact, it is extremely rare fish, the Latin name which Chimaeras Monstrosa Linnaeus, in honor of the Chimera, monster with head of a lion and the tail of the snake from Greek mythology). It is also known as American hydrolog — cartilaginous fish squad hyperoartia.
She is a relative of sharks lived in the ocean 400 million years ago. Hidrolago very rare to catch, as it inhabits great depths.
Lundal says caught its prey at a depth of about 800 meters and stow the fishing line about half an hour. 19-year-old Oscar admits that he almost fell overboard from surprise when she saw her catch.
According to the newspaper the Sun, Norwegian fried fish house and said that it was quite tasty despite the ugly appearance.
