Diplomacy at the brink of war: trump has threatened Iran with complete destruction
The US President Donald trump and the head of Iran Hassan Rouhani exchanged harsh words and direct insults.
After Rouhani said that the White house struck “mentally retarded” trump posted on Twitter tirade with a threat to use against Iran’s “overwhelming force,” writes the BBC.
“On any attack against an American target, the U.S. will respond with a huge overwhelming force. In some areas it will be a complete destruction” — wrote Donald trump in his microblog on June 25.
The American President accused the Iranian leaders of an aggressive policy and said they are not aware of today’s realities.
“Iran doesn’t understand kindness and compassion. I have never understood. They unfortunately realize the power, and the US has the most powerful army in the world,” trump added, noting that the “great Iranian people” suffering because of the government, which “spends all the money of the country in terror”.
Series of trump’s tweets were a response to the statement of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made on Tuesday on national TV.
Rouhani sharply criticized Washington’s decision to impose personal sanctions against the religious leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“The actions of the White house to demonstrate mental retardation”, — said the Iranian President.
Tehran has warned that new sanctions closes the road to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.
“The trump destroys all accepted international mechanisms to preserve peace and security in the world”, — said the Minister of foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Mousavi.
Previously, trump has already threatened the complete destruction of North Korea if it renounces nuclear testing. In 2017, North Korean media quoted Kim Jong-UN, who called trump “senile old man”.
The exchange of insults in the end did not prevent the leaders of the United States and the DPRK to sit at the negotiating table.
In the case of Iran have not yet seen signs of readiness of Tehran to begin negotiations with Washington.
Advisor to the President for national security Affairs John Bolton said, meanwhile, that Iran would “enter the open door” and to sit at the negotiating table with Washington.
Bolton warned that the U.S. is considering “all available options” if Tehran makes good on his threat to exceed the limits on production of enriched uranium, laid down in the agreement of 2015.
Sanctions against Iran
June 24, trump announced the introduction of tough new sanctions against Iran, including against the private office of Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Iranian authorities argue that personal sanctions against Khamenei’s meaningless, because it does not have any personal wealth.
However, U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo has previously evaluated the condition Khamenei 95 billion, which is stored in his personal Fund.
Of these funds, according to the Washington financed and the activities of Iran’s Islamic revolutionary Guards, the security Agency of Iran.
The Department of the Treasury said that sanctions also fall eight commanders of the Guards.
The decree trump denies Iran’s government access to financial resources and imposes personal sanctions against individuals appointed to certain positions of the Supreme leader and his office.
The decree directed also against foreign financial companies that deal with the Iranian regime and sanctioned persons.
The head of the Department of Finance Steven Mnuchin said that by the end of the week the sanctions hit and the Minister of foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Mousavi.
The administration trump wants to force Tehran to begin new negotiations on the Iranian nuclear and missile programme and to seek assurances that in the future Iran will not get nuclear weapons.
Iranian authorities claim that they have no intention to develop nuclear weapons.
Recall that in may 2018 the US President, Donald trump declared the country’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran, saslavsky to its constant violations by Tehran. Joint comprehensive plan of action (AGREEMENT) signed by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, UK, China, USA, France) and Germany in July 2015 aimed at resolving the crisis around the nuclear program of Tehran. In response to the lifting of sanctions previously imposed against Iran by the UN security Council, U.S. and European Union, Tehran has committed to limit its nuclear activities and bring it under international control. The agreement entered into the implementation phase in January 2016.
Trump has repeatedly criticized the deal, arguing that it did not prevent the possibility of Iran developing nuclear weapons, but only delayed the day when Tehran will possess nuclear warheads.
Britain not ready to fight Iran on the US side
The Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain, Jeremy hunt said that can’t imagine a scenario in which Britain would enter into war with Iran on the US side.
According to hunt, he is seriously concerned about the situation in the middle East and the risk of an accidental war due to the continuing escalation of the diplomatic conflict between Washington and Tehran.
“The U.S. is our closest ally, we constantly communicate with them, we carefully consider all their requests, but I can’t imagine a situation in which they ask us and we agree to any military action,” said Jeremy hunt, responding in Parliament to a question whether there is a risk that Britain will be involved in a war between the US and Iran.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- On 20 June, the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (IRGC), which is the military branch of the Executive power of Iran, reported that there was a downed American reconnaissance drone allegedly present in the airspace of Iran.
- The drone was downed over the southern province of Hormozgan. This area is located near the Strait of Hormuz, which is actively used to transport oil.
- The us military first denied the statement of Iran. The representative of the Central command, bill urban said over Iranian territory by the American drones were not.
- But then AP and Reuters, citing Pentagon sources, reported that an American drone was actually shot down by the Iranians, but stressed that it was in international airspace.
- The New York Times, citing sources in the White house wrote that trump after the loss of the drone gave the military the order to begin preparations for missile and air strikes on Iranian targets, but at the last moment changed his mind.
- On Sunday, trump said that he was misunderstood. “I did not cancel the strike on Iran, but only postponed it,” wrote the U.S. President in his “Twitter”.
- 23 June it became known that the US carried out a cyber attack on weaponry in Iran in retaliation for attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of an American drone.