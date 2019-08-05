Director of channels “Football 1/2” accused TV 1+1 group in wrongdoing
Alexander Denisov
Director of channels “Football 1/2” Alexander Denisov said that the show matches of the Ukrainian Premier League on the group’s channels 1+1 is carried out illegally, according to the sportarena.com.
According to him, matches broadcast on TV channels 2+2 and UNIAN carried out illegally, which TC “Football” will share video clips of fights with colleagues on 2+2.
“We are unable to show excerpts of all matches of the tour because of the season we no longer exchange sequences of the championship of Ukraine with our colleagues from 2+2. There is no conflict between us. It’s simple – for the next three seasons of the TV channels “Football” has acquired the rights to show matches from the Premier League. It was voted the most clubs, we have become an official teletranslation the Premier League”, – quotes Denisova edition.
According to the CEO, the group’s TV channels 1+1 has acquired the rights to broadcast matches of the Premier League to bypass the tender.
“The situation of our colleagues in another. They acquired the rights to bypass the tender, directly from the clubs. According to the procedural rules of the Premier League, showing these matches on the channels of our colleagues is illegal. Accordingly, we are unable to exchange our license videos to counterfeit,” said Denisov.
Add a group of channels 1+1 contracts at the “Dinamo”, “Zari”, SC “Dnepr-1”, “Gums” and “Carpathians” – the remaining seven clubs broadcast their home games on TV “Football 1/2”.