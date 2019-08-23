Director Quentin Tarantino in 56 years will be the first time father
Popular American film Director Quentin Tarantino in 56 years will be the first time father. About the pregnancy of his wife Daniela PIK has not reported.
The couple looks forward to when the baby will be born. Recall that Tarantino met with a young Israeli singer Daniela Rush of 10 years ago. After several years of relationship the couple decided to leave, but then the lovers resumed their affair again. Wedding ceremony celebrity was held in Los Angeles in the fall of 2018. The couple organized a small celebration on the occasion of the marriage.
Recently in the Russian rolling out the ninth film in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once upon a time in Hollywood”. At the premiere the Director decided to come to Moscow. Before meeting with reporters, he visited the main attractions of the Russian capital, by the way, the guide was made by the head of the Ministry of culture Vladimir Medinsky.
According to Tarantino, the tape “Once upon a time in Hollywood” will not be his last. The Director plans to shoot an anniversary picture, which will combine their previous film work.