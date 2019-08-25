Director Sofia Rotaru commented on the rumors about her cancer treatment
Concert Director 72-year-old people’s artist of the USSR and Hero of Ukraine Sofia Rotaru Sergei Lavrov made an important statement about the health of the singer. To do this he was forced in connection with the appeared in the Russian media rumors that the singer is allegedly suffering from cancer.
In particular, some publications have cited information from a user of the social networking that now Sofia Mikhailovna treated from cancer in the Crimea.
“No cancer Sophia Mikhailovna no! In Crimea Rotaru this year … did not come, although she has a cottage there and the business family-run hotel Villa Sofia. Rotaru lives still in Kiev. And if she has some medical procedures that are not associated with invented by a cancer that Sofia Mikhailovna is not in the Crimea, and in Germany, a suburb of Frankfurt. There’s usually carried out a full examination of her body,”— said Sergey Lavrov in an interview to “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.
The man said that the singer regularly cleans the body in Italy, and that’s why she manages to look so young.
Lavrov revealed the details of the detox treatments, which puts itself Rotaru.
“Everyone is asking me: why Sofia Mikhailovna looks so young? It is once a year travels to the North of Italy in one of the prestigious hospitals in cleaning the body to detox therapy. There she eats right and loses weight. Doctors make a customized menu, pick up vitamins”,— said concert Director Rotaru.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the legend of the post-Soviet pop Sofia Rotaru was suspected affair with a young artist, ex — soloist of group “Turbomoda” Alexander Popov. According to some media reports, the priests did not hide his admiration for Ukrainian singer and even offered her hand and heart. And now, according to the insiders of the publication, spends a lot of time in the society of legends scene.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter