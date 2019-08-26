Director Sofia Rotaru has denied the rumors about her cancer
Director Sofia Rotaru commented on the recent rumors about the cancer of the singer. According to him, the health of a celebrity is not in danger.
Recently, social media has been rumors about the deteriorating health of the 72-year-old Sofia Rotaru. One user, calling himself the neighbor of the popular actress, wrote that she is being treated from cancer in the Crimea. Supposedly the star in Yalta is a country house, where she is recovering after hard to bear therapy.
Nevertheless, the concert Director Rotaru Sergei Lavrov is convinced that her health is in order. According to him, cancer singer is missing, and in the Crimea, she this year has not been. The performer without changes lives in Kiev. If it is any procedures of a medical nature that are not associated with the treatment of tumors, that occur in near the German Frankfurt. The local hospital performed a full inspection of her body.
He also said, what is the secret of youth performer: once in a year Rotaru flies to the North of Italy in a reputable clinic with a purpose to cleanse the body. Doctors prescribe celebrity special nutrition and the right vitamins.