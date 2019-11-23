Director Zavorotnyuk answered all the questions about sick actress
Rumors of the death of a cancer patient Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk have no reason to.
This was stated by the Director of the car crash channel “360”.
She commented on the publication in which it was reported that the husband Zavorotnyuk skater Peter Chernyshev removed from your account, all Instagram photos.
Media wrote that Chernyshev also removed joint photo with his wife, which caused rumors of the death of car crash.
Potapova noted that the latter ignores the social network, he doesn’t have a page in Instagram, so he just couldn’t remove.
Family members of the actress has not reacted to the media publications, but earlier they resented the rumors that the latter allegedly was going to leave the family.
Recall that previously appeared information about the fact that the car crash was better. They say she even plays with her little daughter.
