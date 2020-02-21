Dirt, flies and expired food: the CDC called 4 cruise ship with the worst sanitary conditions
According to the Centers for control and prevention of diseases that check the liners on the subject of proper sanitation, most of the cruise ships comply with all regulations. But discovered liners carrying Americans and working in the United States, sanitary conditions which are just awful, writes Businessinsider.
The majority of the more than 200 cruise ships operating, which examined the Centers for control and prevention of diseases of the United States (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC), received passing scores: at least 86 points in health indicators out of 100. But for various reasons, including improperly stored food and the presence of flies on food and drink, some received an unsatisfactory rating.
Considering the close contact between passengers, the consequences of poor hygiene can spread quickly between humans, as evidenced by the big story of the vessel Diamond Princess, where because of inadequate hygiene, hundreds of passengers got sick Chinese coronavirus and after the evacuation took him to several countries of the world.
Here are four cruise liner, which is currently carrying American passengers, received a failing grade during a recent inspection by the CDC.
- Le Boreal
Company: Compagnie Du Ponant
Date of last inspection: October 6, 2017
Rating: 84
Violations: food stored at improper temperatures and dirty equipment, dirty and a broken dishwasher; coffee machine dirty; dirty ice; flies are found in areas with food and drinks.
Compagnie Du Ponant has not responded to a request for comment.
- Safari Endeavour
Company: Un-Cruise Adventures
Date of last inspection: September 9, 2018
Rating: 79
Violations: lack of devices to prevent the backflow for coffee machine and washing machine for glass; milk storage at high temperatures; the use of expired sour cream; storage of eggs and other food products in dirty containers, dirty cups, bowls and cutting boards; storage of pots and dishes in a dirty oven.
“After the Safari Endeavour has gotten a bad audit report from the CDC last year, we immediately corrected deficiencies, — said the representative of Un-Cruise Adventures. — Senior management has carried out retraining of personnel of the vessel, was carried out monitoring procedures on Board, two chefs were sent to the headquarters of the program of sanitation courts in Miami for further training”.
- Silver Wind
Company: Silversea
Date of last inspection: 18 Mar 2018
Rating: 79
Violation: flies in places with food and drink; broken soap dispenser next to the place for washing muddy equipment in the washing and kitchen areas; storage of clean cups and pans near dirty; storing food at the proper temperature.
In may, the Silversea representative said that Silver Wind had since been re-inspected and received a passing grade. After October, the representative of the CDC said that Silver Wind is not re-checked.
- Regal Princess
Company: Princess Cruises
Date of last inspection: 5 February 2020
Rating: 77
Violations: leak from an espresso machine; a low level of chlorine in the pool; a child with a diaper in the pool; improper food storage; dirty cutting Board; broken dishwasher; flies present in the storage and preparation of food.
As reported ForumDaily:
- 2 Feb liner Caribbean Princess, owned by a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation, Princess Cruises, went back to Florida almost 2000 miles after at least 299 passengers and 22 crew members on Board became ill with gastrointestinal infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea. The CDC is still investigating the cause of the disease. It is assumed that this is gastroenteritis. The ship completed the flight a week earlier.
- Liner Diamond Princess due to the outbreak of coronavirus nCoV 2019 aboard 3 February stood quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama. On Board the cruise ship there were about 3,700. The ship was detained at quarantine after the man, which was released in Hong Kong, discovered coronavirus. 19 Feb quarantine partially lifted.
- U.S. citizens aboard cruise ship Diamond Princess, were evacuated from the vessel. Two of the Charter of the American government on February 17, took off from Tokyo International airport and landed in the United States. In total onboard the liner there were about 400 Americans.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 11035
[name] => cruises
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kruizy
)
cruises
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28405
[name] => liners
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => lajnery
)
liners
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28406
[name] => sanitary norms
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => sanitarnye-normy
)
sanitary нормыFacebookVkontakte
bookmark