Disabled from Florida have died in hot cars due to forgetting about it the guardian-addict
According to representatives of the authorities of Florida, people with down syndrome, the development of which was equivalent to a one-year-old child died in a hot car, while the person who was taking care of him, passed out in the driver’s seat after taking the drug.
Joshua D. Russell was arrested on Friday and charged with manslaughter with aggravating circumstances in connection with the death of 35-year-old John Lapointe.
Of Lapointe, a resident of the nursing home “Crossroads of Pinellas” in Pinellas, found in the back seat of a car after he left in the car without air conditioning for a few hours while Russell slept in the front.
“The poor fellow was baked in this machine, said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri at a press conference on Friday. I’m sure he had to suffer. It must be awful for that person in that car”.
Authorities have established that the temperature inside the vehicle that day up to about 125 degrees (51 degrees Celsius). Gualtieri said he was not sure why the heat didn’t affect Russell as much as the Lapointe.
At 17:30 on may 9, the Agency received a call about a man unconscious in a car in Seminole, about 25 miles (40 km) from Tampa. When they arrived Sheriff’s deputies, Russell ran away, but Lapointe was declared dead.
Russell, an employee of the orphanage found nearby with a gun. He threatened to kill himself. Eventually he was arrested and put in County jail.
Russell told authorities that on the same day he took to get Lapointe to the doctor, and then stopped at his home to make a substance called “kratom,” said Gualtieri.
Kratom is a substance made of wood, which is sometimes used as a recreational drug, reported in a press-service of the Sheriff. Management on control over foodstuff and medicines of the USA has warned people not to use a Supplement that grows in South East Asia.
When Russell got in the car, was going back to the shelter, but he became ill, he turned around, parked the car on the road and fell asleep. In the car the air conditioning was faulty, and he didn’t leave the car running because it would have overheated.
Russell, in his words, slept two or three hours. When he awoke, he was “very hot and covered in sweat”. A Lapointe, who was in the back with my seat belt, by this point, stopped breathing.
According to Gualtieri, Russell told detectives that he tried to do CPR, and when that failed, he went into the house and grabbed a gun with the intent to commit suicide. Then he called his mother, got back in the car and started driving to the place where, in his opinion, was his mother.
Russell’s mother called 911 after a meeting with his son. A postmortem examination of Lapointe, and the medical examiner determined that the cause of his death was overheating.
After his arrest, Russell is in the Pinellas County jail on bail of 50 thousand dollars. Orphanage Crossroads of Pinellas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In an online obituary, the family of Lapointe called his death a tragedy.
“John’s contagious smile, angelic gentle soul, and he so enjoyed watching Barney cartoons on his tablet”, — stated in it. “John was a wonderful man, beloved by all. He will forever remain in our hearts.”