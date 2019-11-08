Disabled from Hamilton stole the tricycle (PHOTO)

Hamilton police are investigating in connection with the theft of an adult tricycle that belongs to a person with severe limitations of motor function.

Hamilton police reported that on October 28 by residents of a multistory building on Charlton Avenue East was reported the theft of a Bicycle.

The video shows the suspect entered the garage and cut two locks attached to the Bicycle Schwinn Meridian Adult Comfort Trike.

Police reported that the suspect blocked the door sensors, not to keep it open, which allowed him to travel on the bike out of the garage.

“The owner of the tricycle, it is difficult to move, and the loss of the bike will greatly affect his life, – said in a press release, the police said Wednesday – a three-Wheeled bike draws attention to itself, and the probability that in this area there is another similar bike, small.”

Police are asking that anyone would notice the bike or has information about the incident, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.