Disappeared “common Fund” with billions of euros: named probable cause of the arrest of Shishkina
The reason for the sudden arrest of criminals Oleg Shishkanov named Siscan, could be the mysterious disappearance of funds held in a Bank in Spain, and who were the thieves ‘ “obshchak”. This is with reference to experts of the criminal world, writes the newspaper “Our version”.
According to some, we can talk about billions of euros.
The publication indicates that many in Russia it is not clear why the security forces took tight for this character, and not one of dozens of other leaders of the Russian underworld. There’s even a version that law enforcement officers hit on the wallet thieves community: Siskan was the holder of the larger common Fund.
But now, informed sources say that is not so simple. Mafia, set to guard the huge amounts of money, with the task failed: the money disappeared. Worst of all for shishkanova that he had the temerity to take possession of the funds from certain high-ranking officials and influential businessmen.
It is assumed that shishkanova robbed a group of thieves in the law of Caucasian origin, who constitute the majority in the current criminal elite. They originally belonged to the “Slavic” the lawyer of Siscanu not as the leader and used it “blindly”.
Now that he will be responsible to thieves, and before the defrauded principals, which may have initiated the criminal prosecution of Oleg Ramenskoye. Moreover, people in the know fear that the perpetrators of the disappearance of the common Fund can be removed simply, the more that criminals are perfectly able to arrange the “accidental” death, though in prison, though in isolation.
We will remind that Oleg Shishkanov was detained in Moscow on July 15 this year. The enforcers, kingpin involved in the murder of the head of the Ramensky district of Tatiana Sidorova and her family in 2012. He was arrested by decision of the Basmanny court for two months.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “thief in law” Siscan predicted a death in the colony, believing that the sending will be his “one way ticket” without a chance to return to normal life.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter