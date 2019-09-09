Disappointment: Australia responded to the results Tzemach Russia
In Australia, diplomats do not hide the disappointment that Ukraine gave Russia Vladimir Tzemach is extremely important in the investigation of the Downing of the “Boeing” MH17. Australia is known to be among the group on the investigation of the collapse of the liner, as on Board the downed plane were Australians.
Office of the Minister for foreign Affairs of Australia Mary Paine (photo) released a statement, where diplomatic language is felt clear alarm.
“Australia recognizes the importance for Ukraine of the exchange of prisoners with Russia, and welcomed the release of the 35 citizens… We are aware of the suffering of the Ukrainians and their families, and understand their happiness upon returning home. However, Australia is disappointed that the exchange was included Vladimir tzemach, a person of interest in connection with the crash of MH17, “—said in a statement.
Australia recalled that it had asked Ukraine to provide the opportunity to interrogate the Tzemach representatives of the investigation team. “We recognize that Ukraine has faced enormous pressure from the Russian Federation to include the Tzemach in the procedure. However, now that the tzemach in Russia, to ensure justice will be more difficult. This will be especially strong disappointment for the families of the victims“, — said the diplomat.
We will remind, Vladimir tzemach, the so-called “faster” terrorist “DNR” was an interesting investigation, because he admitted that he participated in concealing the installation “Buk” after the fatal hit on the plane. 7 Sep tzemach flew to Russia on exchange procedure between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. In the Netherlands, did not hide their regrets and were sure that Ukraine has succumbed to pressure from the Kremlin.
