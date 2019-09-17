Disassembly of “thieves in law” in prison came in the video
The web was much discussion of the published video, which captures the dismantling of “thieves in law”. This writes the “Companion”.
It is reported that the incident occurred in SEASON No. 7 in the Georgian capital Tbilisi. “Float” was attended Ramaz Jincharadze, David Kurasbediani (Cripa), Tariel potskhveria (Taras), Merab Cheishvili, and also Kosta Bobokhidze.
The video shows that between jail authorities, there are certain differences.
But as “thieves code” prohibits “thieves in law” beat at a showdown, the dispute is in a rather “peaceful” atmosphere.
Only in one case, it almost comes to a fight, but trying to start a fight men stop nearby authorities and all ends relatively quietly, albeit in a raised voice.
In the explanatory video, the authors pointed out that the main force in the roller face and a “referee” in the dispute is “thief in law” Ramaz Jincharadze, who was crowned in 1989. His “godparents” were “thieves in law” of PAAT and PAAT Chlaidze Tvalchrelidze, known in criminal world as PAAT PAAT Large and Small.
About Jincharadze referred to as a strict adherent to the thieves ‘ traditions, so that his respect in the criminal world. In 2006, he became the first in the history of Georgian “thief in law”, convicted in the new article of the criminal code of the country for their thieving status. Ramaz has appointed punishment in the form of five years of decision freedom, then such a lenient sentence was imposed no longer one of the “lawyer.” However, the sentence allowed Jincharadze to improve their status in the criminal world, and when he was on the bunk with four tens other crime bosses, could have risen to “unprecedented heights”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, recently became aware of the names and nicknames of the five most young “thieves in law”.
