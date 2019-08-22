Disaster at the wedding: the couple dropped to the floor and smashed the cake cost $ 550
At the wedding, living in the British County of Hampshire Chloe and Aaron Bailey when the couple began one of the most critical moments of the evening, disaster struck.
The Daily Mail reports that 28-year-old Chloe and 29-outdoor Aaron tried to cut luxurious, decorated cookies, pasta, three-tiered wedding cake, when, to the horror of the bride and groom, the legs of the table buckled and pastry cost almost $ 550 (plus more than 120 dollars was paid for its “safe delivery”), flew on the floor and broke into pieces. Although the couple desperately tried to grab the edge of the table and to prevent the flight of cake.
This event has time enough to shoot a wedding photographer. And now Mr. and Mrs. Bailey remained beautiful photos.
Chloe and Aaron, after the shock, was able to appreciate the humor of the situation. With the help of the bridesmaids, they collected the remains of the cake and placed them on the table, trying to give them the original form, and collecting “stray” pasta. The cake was eaten.