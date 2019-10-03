Disaster in the “Sheremetyevo” commander “Superjet” called the cause of death of passengers
The commander of the aircraft Sukhoi Superjet 100, burned at Sheremetyevo airport after an emergency landing in may this year, pleaded not guilty to the violation of flight rules, which led to the death of passengers.
According to “Kommersant”, during the interrogation, the commander Denis Evdokimov said that the aircraft after the lightning strike were fixed, the ship would not obey the on-Board control knobs or joystick, replacing the cockpit the helm.
The massive loss of passengers, the pilot explained that someone in the cabin by mistake opened the back door, which must not be used during evacuation of passengers during a fire. According to the pilot, this created in the interior strong air flow, which “literally fanned the flames”. In this Evdokimov said that a strong body of the aircraft is able to withstand temperatures of combustion.
According to the publication, the Investigative Committee of Russia charged the crew commander Denis Evdokimov in violation of safety regulations. After the investigation, the Russian pilot was released on his own recognizance.
Recall the disaster of the “Superjet”, owned by “Aeroflot”, took place at Sheremetyevo on 5 may. The plane, carrying out flight Moscow — Murmansk, urgently returned to the airport and, after a hard landing, caught fire. In the death of 41 of the 78 aboard.
The tragedy in “Sheremetyevo” followed by a new state of emergency during the flight operation of the aircraft SSJ-100.
