Disclosed details about the most powerful Rolls-Royce Cullinan
The main addition in this modification was the Black Badge – this console British company gives you the most powerful and driverskit performances of their machines.
This version already have the Ghost, Wraith and Dawn, but the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge prematurely revealed information about the engine of this crossover.
Basic Cullinan has biturbomotor V12 canonical for the brand with a volume of 6.75 l, which produces 571 HP and 850 Nm. And for version Black Badge, according to the cu Tr, it boosted up to 600 HP and 900 Nm.
The engine got a new ECU and a different exhaust system, but the turbochargers BorgWarner is standard.
Also, the Black version of the Badge is likely to have a retuned suspension and steering, as well as a black inlay on the body and in the cabin.
But details will have to wait: the premiere of a new modification should take place in the coming months.