Disclosed fee of Sofia Rotaru for the new year’s speech
November 25, 2019
The vast network of revealed the fee of Sofia Rotaru in the upcoming Christmas performances. It is supposed that on 31 December the Ukrainian singer can perform in Kazakhstan.
To Sofia Rotaru entertained guests into the night, she will have to pay at least 200 thousand euros. In other days of December for an appearance at corporate parties, the representatives of the singer are asking about 100 thousand euros.