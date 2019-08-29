Disclosed some details of elektrosetey Porsche Taycan
The first in the history of the German brand’s electric sedan Porsche Taycan, will be presented in exactly one week.
This new 2020 model year is considered to be one of the most anticipated this year. On 4 September we will know fully all the technical features of the German sedan, but today we will share with you interesting information, which we reported foreign publications with reference to the representatives of the Porsche.
According to the foreign publication Autocar, Porsche Taycan will be offered in two versions and all of them will offer a capacity much higher than 600 horsepower.
More “charged” of them will receive, among other things, ceramic brakes and a more sporty suspension tuning and the ability to control all the wheels. In addition, this version of the electric car will get 21-inch alloy wheels, which are “dressed” sticky tires.
Both versions of the electric sedan will use a battery with a capacity of more than 90 kW*h. the More powerful performance of the novelty will receive the total power of the two electric motors in the 700+ HP (1017 Nm).
A huge amount of energy will allow the electric sedan to accelerate to 100 km/h in less than three seconds, maybe even 2.5 s. this is despite the fact that Taycan 2 weighs about 250 kg.
The flagship version Taycan will offer “dramatic” and “explosive” acceleration thanks to instant torque.
One feature that may not suit some buyers elektrosetey, will the sound amplifier for the motor sound will “go” through the speakers in the cabin.