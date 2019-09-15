Disclosed the date of the debut of the Audi e-tron Sportback
The world premiere of the production version of the electric cross-coupe Audi e-tron Sportback will be held on 19 November at the motor show in Los Angeles.
About the same time the manufacturer announced at the motor show, taking place now in Frankfurt, where he also brought many innovations.
The concept e-tron Sportback debuted in the spring of the year before in Shanghai, and close to the commercial version of the prototype has shown this spring in Geneva.
Just as the concept version was unified with the e-tron quattro concept, serial kupeobrazny SUV needs to have the power plant from the production e-tron.
This means that “Sportback” will be produced in a twin-engine versions 50 quattro (313 HP, 71 kilowatt-hour) and 55 quattro (360 HP, 95 kilowatt-hours). While there are already rumours about the “charged” modification of the Audi Sport with a three-engine power plant as in the above-mentioned concepts.
Like standard e-tron, e-tron Sportback will be on the conveyor of the Belgian Audi factory. On sale electric cross-coupe will come in early 2020.