Disclosed the date of the premiere Corvette Roadster
The world premiere of the Roadster the Chevrolet Corvette the new generation will take place on 3 October.
The site chosen for the debut of the Kennedy Space center in Florida. The corresponding announcement is published on the website of the organization.
The corvettes have traditionally been considered the favorite cars of American astronauts. The story began with Alan Shepard, which General Motors presented a Chevrolet Corvette 1962 model year after the first space flight. Later racer and Chevrolet dealer Jim Ratman convinced the group to give other astronauts and their families for two car lease for a symbolic price of 1 dollar per year – and most chose the “Corvettes”.
Image pre-production version of the new Roadster we’ve seen during the presentation of the coupe, to be exact – targhee Corvette C8 Stingray. The latter has a top panel which must be removed manually and put into the trunk. Have a Convertible roof traditionally will emerge automatically. 6.2-liter 502-horsepower V8 engine probably transferred to a new body without modification.
To visit premiere will need to purchase a regular ticket to the Kennedy Space center: kids worth $ 47 for persons 12 years and older – $ 10 more expensive.
Special guest of the event will be the astronaut, whose name is not disclosed. In addition, Chevrolet handed out to guest posters.