Disconnect him from the Internet: the network has exploded with jokes for the ignorant post “public servants”

| August 15, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Отключите ему интернет: сеть взорвалась шутками из-за безграмотного поста «слуги народа»

Internet users stirred up the ignorant post on the page “servant of the people” — Sochi” in Facebook. Some have suggested that this is fake, but so far, neither refute nor confirm the information.

The publication alleged the MP proposes to apply to it on matters that concern the district, but at the same time, publish a lot of mistakes.

Отключите ему интернет: сеть взорвалась шутками из-за безграмотного поста «слуги народа»

The post caused a strong reaction in the network, not left out and the author of the publication — he is outraged that all too competent.

Отключите ему интернет: сеть взорвалась шутками из-за безграмотного поста «слуги народа»

Отключите ему интернет: сеть взорвалась шутками из-за безграмотного поста «слуги народа»

Отключите ему интернет: сеть взорвалась шутками из-за безграмотного поста «слуги народа»

Отключите ему интернет: сеть взорвалась шутками из-за безграмотного поста «слуги народа»

Отключите ему интернет: сеть взорвалась шутками из-за безграмотного поста «слуги народа»

Отключите ему интернет: сеть взорвалась шутками из-за безграмотного поста «слуги народа»

As you know, the representative of the party “servant of the people” Vladimir Tymofiychuk won with a margin of 348 votes in the 89th district in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. He received 18.2 per cent of the votes (11 856 voters).

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.