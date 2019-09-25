Discovered a link between defective rest and inflammation of the intestine
Researchers from Portugal found that poor sleep quality can cause serious problems with the intestines.
As explained by scientists, important immune cells ILC3, which also depends on the functioning of the digestive tract and the efficiency of the body’s fight against infections, is associated with sleep and wakefulness.
If the rest are defective, reduced the number of ILC3. This provokes inflammation and breach of the intestinal barrier. Which, incidentally, leads to increased fat storage.
This explains the fact that the frequent visits to countries with different time zones causes weight gain and bowel problems, the researchers noted. In this sense, unsafe and night work.
Meanwhile, recently, researchers from Beth Israel Medical Center in the US stated that 60% increases the risk of bowel disorders obesity.