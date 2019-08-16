Discovered a method of preventing incurable disease of the eye
Macular degeneration is a common cause of vision loss in men after 40 years.
With age, many begins to deteriorate vision. Sometimes the reason for this is age-related macular degeneration (AMD), or, as it is called, macular degeneration. This disease is widespread throughout the world. No money for her treatment and the patients gradually lose their vision. Doctors can inhibit the development of some forms of this disease, or suggest a transplant of the retina.
Among the risk factors referred to Smoking, excessive UV exposure and genetics. But as it turned out, there is another factor – lifestyle. As it turned out, active and healthy lifestyle helps to slow down the destruction of the retina and effective for the prevention of AMD. And even for those who have a genetic predisposition to the disease.
The researchers analyzed data on the health and lifestyle of more than 60 thousand elderly people living in eight European countries. As it turned out, most protected from macular degeneration those who adhere to a Mediterranean diet that includes plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish, healthy fats and dairy products. And thus preserve the independence and physical activity. A day for an elderly person need 5-6 thousand steps, that is, one hour walk. Of course, you need to completely give up bad habits – Smoking and alcohol abuse.