Discovered a new early sign of Alzheimer’s
As the world becomes more and more people living to old age, the problems of fading cognitive abilities of great interest for scientists.
American geriatric doctors and neurologists conducted a study that helped discover another early sign by which to recognize Alzheimer’s disease. The study is published in the American journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.
Experts invited 220 people aged 63 to 89 years. In the beginning of the study, the level of their mental abilities corresponded to the norm, but some in the brain found protein aggregates that later become plaques, that is, the early signs of Alzheimer’s disease that have not yet manifested the peculiar symptoms. Also participants interviewed in detail about their social activity. Three years later the study participants again underwent the same tests.
As it turned out, the people that started the pathological changes in the brain, often became less communicative – they are less likely to communicate with family and friends, not published. After three they noted a more significant cognitive decline than those who maintained an active social life, even if you have already started changes in the brain.
While scientists believe that there may be a connection between desire to communicate and the cognitive decline, both direct and reverse. That is, communication can help slow loss of memory and skills, and the cognitive decline provokes isolation.