Discovered a new method of restoration of the liver
Arab scientists have conducted a number of studies, during which revealed a new way to update the cells of the liver.
The essence of the new method is to remove parts of the epigenome, which play a major role in the suppression of the so-called “jumping genes”. In consequence of this operation the other part is redistributed epigenetic marks, informs enovosty.com/news.
This is because from the danger the activation of the transposed elements in the genome protects the form of epigenetic compensation. It prevents the regulation of gene expression compensatory epigenetic marks. Due to this activation repressively genes on and off in advance, giving them the opportunity of support during regenerative responses after surgical removal of any portions of the liver. Such types of surgery is used for resections of tumors.
The results of the research significantly help to understand the processes of liver regeneration, the restoration of this body is unique for any species of mammals, including humans.