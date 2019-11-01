Discovered a new useful feature dairy products
These products are effective in prevention of diabetes.
High protein food can reduce the risk of developing diabetes of the second type, said scientists from the research Institute California Dairy Research Foundation.
The researchers found a positive influence of dairy proteins on the level of glucose in the blood and came to the conclusion that dairy products are effective in prevention of type II diabetes.
It was found that the amount of protein in the product is not the only factor influencing the level of blood sugar. Science has proven that the process of assimilation of protein and amino acids stimulate insulin production, which is especially important for patients with type II diabetes.
In many ways, the type of protein determines the body’s ability to produce insulin. For example, some animal proteins can have a positive impact on the ability of insulin production and reduce the risk of developing diabetes, while others will have a neutral or even negative effect.
According to the authors of the study, milk proteins are more conducive to the secretion of insulin and incretins – hormones which are stimulants of insulin secretion – in comparison with other proteins of animal origin.
Include in the diet dairy products like milk, cheese, yoghurt and the like, it is possible to normalize the glucose content in the blood and reduce the risk of diabetes.