Discovered a previously unknown feature for the assimilation of vitamin E
Scientists from Oregon state University in the course of long-term studies have discovered a previously unknown feature for the assimilation of vitamin E. it Turned out that this does not necessarily together with him to eat fatty foods.
Vitamin E in the scientific community is called alpha-tocopherol which is a powerful antioxidant. The recommended dose of vitamin is 15 milligrams daily. Rich in vitamin products are considered the different types of oils, in particular olive. Also in large quantities it is contained in sunflower seeds, avocados, and almonds.
The study involved black women in the age from 18 to 40 years without diabetes. They were administered vitamin E orally and intravenously with a marker substance, protruding indicator in subsequent monitoring of biochemical reactions. In addition, study participants were asked to eat 40% fat or without it. It turned out that vitamin E, once in the cells of the intestines, is not absorbed immediately, but waits for fatty foods. It was then that the particles of lipoproteins chylomicrons begin to transport dietary lipids-fats throughout the body via the blood plasma.