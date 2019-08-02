Discovered cause of heart disorders that cause sudden death at a young age
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other such violations of the heart can cause sudden death in healthy-looking human. Scientists have discovered the cause of such anomalies.
In the United States at Yale explained why the young, healthy and strong externally, people can suddenly die from physical exertion. According to them, this happens in the occurrence of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other similar diseases. About the study of American scientists, reports MedicalXpress.
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a genetic disorder in which the heart muscle thickens. The researchers found that a significant role in the progression of cardiac disorders such as this plays an extracellular matrix structure involved in the mechanical support of the heart muscle cells.
Scientists studied the connective tissue forming the extracellular matrix at the heart of a pig affected with cardiomyopathy. When specialists were removed from these tissues defective cells and replaced them with healthy ones less steel work. Further investigation revealed that in the heart with cardiomyopathy the extracellular matrix has a high stiffness support structures. Such rigidity makes the cells on the tissue matrix to make more of an effort to stretch – the result is excessive growth and thickening of the muscles.
According to the researchers, thickening of the walls of the left and right ventricle, which occurs in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, it becomes the common reason of sudden deaths of young athletes, and healthy people’s mind. People in older age categories such violation contributes to deaths from congestive heart failure.