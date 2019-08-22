Discovered the most effective method of losing weight
In the study, scientists from Taiwan have uncovered the most effective method of losing weight. Jogging help get rid of overweight only half an hour.
The study by Taiwanese scientists has attracted nearly 20,000 volunteers wanting to lose weight. As a result, the experts came to the conclusion that even half an hour running helps to burn calories and the participants of the experiment get rid of excess weight. At high degrees of obesity researchers recommend to practice Jogging.
According to the authors of the study, for weight loss enough, just a half hour a week, that is three half-hour Jogging. But we should not forget to consult with specialists, such as loading a certain category of people may be contraindicated. In this case, the run can be replaced by a measured walk or yoga.