Discovered the real cause of impotence
Men lose an erection not because they cease to attract a partner.
The new study showed the real reason why men lose erection during sex. Erectile dysfunction or impotence is considered the very common among men.
Impotence called the lack of erection in men during sex, in which these classes could not be implemented. Impotence affects up to half of all men over the age of 40 at some period of his life. Almost 50% of women faced with this phenomenon from their partners, blame themselves, and it is in vain.
A new study identified genetic abnormality that is responsible for impotence.
It turned out that there is a variation in DNA that could cause the inability to achieve or maintain an erection. Scientists from the medical insurance company Kaiser Permanente in the USA studied the genes have slightly more than 37,000 Americans who volunteered to share them for the needs of science. These men told about their sexual health and problems with erection.
Scientists have found that men with a variation of the 6th chromosome, which is contained in the gene SIM1, and 26% more likely to suffer from impotence. Gene SIM1 helps in regulation of body weight and erection. Detection of this anomaly is quite significant because it confirms a longstanding hypothesis about the genetic cause of impotence. Well and brings the creation of more effective treatments for this disorder.