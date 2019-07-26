Discovered the relationship between baking and mental illness
The Edition “Days.ru” has published an interview with the neuropsychologist, Irina Khvingia, in which she shared her observations on the interplay between harmful food habits and the reason for the development of psychoemotional disorders.
The fact that the brain is directly related to the amount of nutrients received by a person during eating. When ingested large quantities of hazardous substances violations of the metabolic processes which in turn leads to malfunction of important systems in the body.
The expert pays particular attention to the important role in the body of polyunsaturated fatty acids omega-3, especially in the nervous system. The disadvantage of these acids leads to a decrease in serotonin levels. Eating foods rich in zinc we help the body to control mood and emotions. Magnesium deficiency is reflected first of all on providing blood cells with oxygen and reduces the level of dopamine and serotonin in the body. All together leads to emotional imbalance and increased fatigue of the person.
Not enough intake of foods rich in iron can cause not only anaemia, but also of the depressive syndrome, and nervous exhaustion.
It is for this Irina Khvingia recommends that you carefully consider the products that you use. Should add to your diet fish, mushrooms, nuts, vegetables and fruits. But from semi-finished products, sausages, fast food and pastries should be discarded.