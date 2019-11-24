Discovered the relationship between weather and chronic pain
Experts have found that in bad weather people were overtaken by the most severe pain.
Scientists have discovered the relationship between weather and chronic pain. It turned out that low pressure, strong winds, high humidity causes many people in the UK soreness and strengthen them.
The country conducted a special study. Smartphone users downloaded a special mobile app and sending a signal at the moment when I started to experience pain. They also set geolocation.
Only the application has been downloaded more than 13 thousand inhabitants of Britain.
More than a year, the researchers received more than five million messages. The researchers compared them with a weather report and found that participants in the experiment were overtaken by the most severe pain, when the weather was spoiled.