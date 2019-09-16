Discovered unique luxury Cadillac hearse 1959
Increasingly, float cars, which can be attributed to collector’s. Very rare hearse was discovered in the sale and the United States. Released in 1959, the car was created only in two copies.
This hearse Cadillac 1959, was built by Mr. Giannakidis from Athens, Greece. There were created only two similar cars, but another hearse no longer exists.
On the back of the hearse, very little rust, and only recently pulled out from storage. The windshield is cracked, but the seller provides a replacement glass.
At the rear of the Cadillac, there is a small table on wheels. A funeral Director could put it on the front edge of the coffin and take it to the front of the cargo compartment. This was done in order to not have to fully open the compartment.
The hearse is now sold to a collector from the United States.