Discussing likely to divorce Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

At the end of 2018, it became known that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus finally formalized their relationship and became husband and wife. But after six months of married life, the network appeared rumors that their marriage is bursting at the seams. So, first Miley made a surprise announcement from the stage during one of his speeches: “I am the hell tired of men!”. It was the first rumors about the problems in relations of spouses.

And recently oil was added to the fire and Liam. Photographers managed to take a picture of the actor during a walk, and on the ring finger he had not found a wedding ring. But that’s not all! A source close to the entourage of couples, noted that Liam was already tired of the character of his wife: