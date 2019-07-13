Discussing photos of Bogdan, clinging to the ear Zelensky

| July 13, 2019 | News | No Comments

В сети обсуждают фото Богдана, прильнувшего к уху Зеленского

Users of the social network Facebook come up with funny captions to photos of President Vladimir Zelensky and head of the presidential Office Andrei Bogdan. The photographer Alexey Kiryanov published on the page of the journalist of the program “Schemes” Michael weaver.

В сети обсуждают фото Богдана, прильнувшего к уху Зеленского

 

Interesting shot where a gay Bohdan something whispers frowns Zelensky, stirred dozens of wits. Michael himself suggested that the signature in the form of a dialogue.

“- Ya.
— J.
— The President Of Ukraine.
— The President Of Ukraine.
Vladimir Zelensky.
— Zelensky.
— Repeat after me!
— Repeat after me!” — posted by weaver.

В сети обсуждают фото Богдана, прильнувшего к уху Зеленского

 

Irina Ivanchenko beat the recent sensational story of the French writer Condom, which was told “the Country”.

“Tell him he’s Yves Gandon,” wrote the commentator.

В сети обсуждают фото Богдана, прильнувшего к уху Зеленского

 

Many social network users immediately remembered the slogan from a well-known jewelry brand, which once starred Zelensky: “You are my love.” On this subject, joked a journalist, “Country” Olga Volkova.

“What you didn’t know about the first lady. Tobi licit my love”, — wrote our employee.

В сети обсуждают фото Богдана, прильнувшего к уху Зеленского

A peculiar flash mob joined by the host of the blog “is Clear. Clear” Olesya Medvedeva.

“- And after that only can go in “the red room”.
— Andrew, enough already! Not in the people,” signed up with the journalist.

В сети обсуждают фото Богдана, прильнувшего к уху Зеленского

В сети обсуждают фото Богдана, прильнувшего к уху Зеленского

В сети обсуждают фото Богдана, прильнувшего к уху Зеленского

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.