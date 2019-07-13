Discussing photos of Bogdan, clinging to the ear Zelensky
Users of the social network Facebook come up with funny captions to photos of President Vladimir Zelensky and head of the presidential Office Andrei Bogdan. The photographer Alexey Kiryanov published on the page of the journalist of the program “Schemes” Michael weaver.
Interesting shot where a gay Bohdan something whispers frowns Zelensky, stirred dozens of wits. Michael himself suggested that the signature in the form of a dialogue.
“- Ya.
— J.
— The President Of Ukraine.
— The President Of Ukraine.
Vladimir Zelensky.
— Zelensky.
— Repeat after me!
— Repeat after me!” — posted by weaver.
Irina Ivanchenko beat the recent sensational story of the French writer Condom, which was told “the Country”.
“Tell him he’s Yves Gandon,” wrote the commentator.
Many social network users immediately remembered the slogan from a well-known jewelry brand, which once starred Zelensky: “You are my love.” On this subject, joked a journalist, “Country” Olga Volkova.
“What you didn’t know about the first lady. Tobi licit my love”, — wrote our employee.
A peculiar flash mob joined by the host of the blog “is Clear. Clear” Olesya Medvedeva.
“- And after that only can go in “the red room”.
— Andrew, enough already! Not in the people,” signed up with the journalist.