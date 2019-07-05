Discussing rumors about a possible arrival in Ukraine, Alla Pugacheva
The network actively discussing rumors about a possible arrival in Ukraine, the famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, which provoked a scandal at the station. They say that a diva will be a mystery guest of the festival “Rendezvous” her friend Laima Vaikule in Odessa, which will be held from 8 to 10 August.
“I love Odessa, air, people, sea… for Many years I dreamed to make your festival, but could not think that my idea is implemented. I’m very worried and I promise that we will bring to Odessa is the best. Go beyond the edge of reality”, — promises of lime.
It is reported that on one stage will perform the best friends Latvian singer and a colleague on stage. Among them are artists from Ukraine, CIS and far abroad: Tina Karol, Iryna Bilyk, ALEKSEEV, KAZKA, Tomas N evergreen, Vakhtang Kikabidze, NK, Arsen Mirzoyan, Nani of Bregvadze, “Leprikonsy”, “Vopli Vidopliassova”, Diana Brescan, Беz you like and many others. And secret guests whose names will be known only at the day of the concert.
The network suggested that this mystery person and will be Alla Pugacheva. After all, singer’s long time friends and support each other, spend time in Jurmala, where Lyme lives and where Pugacheva every summer come to relax.
Users of Facebook even distributed a picture that says “Waiting for Alla in Odessa at the festival of Lima”.
If so, the arrival of Alla Pugacheva in Ukraine will be the first in the last 13 years. The last time she performed in Kiev in 2006 in Kiev, before that, in 2004, they have performed in Odessa.
Director was fired. The singer stood up her stellar colleagues and even responded by the representative of the state Duma, referring to the attacks on the diva harassment.
