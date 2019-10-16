Discussing the video that proves that cats are liquid
Funny video is quickly becoming viral.
Repeatedly cat owners have noticed that these animals can take shape of the container in which located. Many joked that in fact cats are liquid.
The hero of the next video — another proof of that. The cat was able to drink water from a very narrow and tall glasses (although the water was at the bottom). And then not to doubt what the state of aggregation in cats really?
Cats are basically liquid. pic.twitter.com/hmlqDat3Jw
— cute n squishy (@_Cute_n_Squish) October 8, 2019
In response to this video with other cat owners started to submit similar stories, photos and videos of their Pets, who have shown incredible flexibility.
For example, the video could crawl through a very small hole and crawl under the sofa. After this cat’s owner measured the height of the slit, and it was slightly less than seven inches!
Cats are liquid by Missenell 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DFy4rOsmky
— Koko Brunch ♋ (@KancutMeleduk) October 1, 2019