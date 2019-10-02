Disease that is easily confused with the common cold
Weakness, chills, sore throat signs of a cold are well known to many people. However, with the beginning of autumn and the spread of SARS with “simple” infection can be easily confused with much more dangerous disease.
In the newspaper Express published an article by British physicians, in which they talked about the symptoms of blood cancer. According to doctors, the disease early in its development can create the illusion that the person has a cold. This confusion contribute to coughing, fever and fatigue – these symptoms arising from the cancer, make it difficult to see the true state of Affairs.
The specialists underline that in case of ailments it is necessary to monitor all changes in the body, it may be that in addition to harmless enough symptoms will manifest signs of more serious violations.
For example, a cold or flu can be confused with mononucleosis — an acute infectious disease that is caused by a virus Epstein-Barr or cytomegalovirus. When mononucleosis also have fever, weakness, sore throat. This disease is dangerous for its consequences in cases of may develop immunodeficiency, to be overwhelmed by the liver. For mononucleosis characterized by palpable inflammation of the lymph nodes in the neck and other parts of the body. Seeing them, it is necessary to consult a doctor.
Common cold symptoms, including a fever and weakness, is even one extremely dangerous infection – meningitis, a disease in which there is inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord. But also for meningitis is characterized by increased sensitivity to light and rigidity (stiffness) of the occipital muscles. In the case of this disorder it can be consult a doctor. Meningitis is divided into viral and bacterial forms, and their treatment varies.
It so happens that people caught cold starts to feel better, but after some time (up to two weeks) once again feels the familiar symptoms of distress. According to doctors, often thus manifests itself pneumonia – inflammation of the tissue in one or in both lungs. If so there are symptoms such as elevated or reduced temperature and a cough that starts as dry and then accompanied by sputum, blood, you need to seek medical assistance.
Also useful to know that the same species of virus, and SARS, is called bronchitis. But in this disease the cough lasts longer than a simple cold — up to three weeks. Bronchitis necessarily need to be treated at the doctor, as he can easily go to pneumonia.