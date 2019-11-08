Disease Wernicke: brother star told what happened
Russian TV presenter, actor, producer and singer Igor Vernik, on the hospitalization which was reported earlier, went home after he was examined by doctors.
About this Telegram-channel 360 told brother star Vadim Vernik.
“Igor aggravation of degenerative disc disease. He was brought to the Botkin hospital, made an examination, anesthetic injection and sent home, as the reason for hospitalization”, — he said.
We will remind that Igor Vernik took the ambulance from rehearsals at the theatre. The actor complained of severe pain. He started to numb the leg.
Hour the doctors tried to help Wernick on the spot, but then was taken to the Botkin hospital.
In the hospital, according to media reports, the actor was placed in a ward for stars.
Recall that in this hospital operated Svetlana Loboda. Chamber for the stars securely protected from importunate representatives of the media and fans.
