Disease Zavorotnyuk: actress partially paralyzed
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, about the illness of which he wrote earlier, was partially paralyzed.
As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, the Moscow doctors “diagnosed a paresis of the right side of the body on the background of severe illness, the affected right hand.”
Clarifies that Anastasia is still in intensive care.
The doctors decide on surgery, but serious condition, which is now Zavorotnyuk, to do the operation dangerous.
Yesterday it was reported that the car crash was put in a medically induced coma, as the background of brain cancer, she started having complications such as pneumonia, and the body can not cope with this load.
Recall that, according rossm, have Zavorotnyuk cancer. But representatives of the actress deny this information and promise that the star will soon give an interview for one of the channels.
