Disease Zavorotnyuk and Called the oncologist commented on the possible impact of the ECO on disease…

Mikhail Davydov, a surgeon-oncologist of the oncological center named after Blokhin in Moscow, where in 2015 he received treatment singer Zhanna Friske, commented on the reports of journalists that the singer and struggling with fourth stage brain cancer actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk suffered from the procedure of in vitro fertilization, so-called ECO. This writes the Russian edition of National news.
Similar story in 2015 happened with Jeanne Friske. The singer died from cancer in the brain shortly after IVF and childbirth. Jeanne had a son Platon, which is now raising father, TV presenter Dmitry Shepelev.
According to Davydov, the connection of ECO and diseases of the celebrities in any way, except as “speculation”, it is impossible to call.
“All the world organizations, there is no direct connection between the procedure of in vitro fertilization and cancer have not been identified. So I did, except “coincidence”, it can not be called”, — said the doctor.
However, fans believe last pregnancy Anastasia Zavorotnyuk fatal. Many are wondering why the woman has raised two children, decided on a risky step and 47 years consciously become “Ponderosa” mother.
Psychologist-sexologist Elena Galinskaya argues that to understand the explanation from a professional point of view can be long. Most modern women understand that scientific and technological progress and the ability of medicine to give to them good conditions to give birth after forty. As for Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, pair them with figure skater Peter Chernyshev long dreamed about common baby.
“Today, more free attitude to marriage. When marriage becomes something stable. There are re-marriages and re-marriages, the people also want to have common children”, — stated Galimskaya.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the producer of group “Tender may” Andrey Razin declared that the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk last stage of brain cancer. It became known later that it was put in a medically-induced sleep, which then turned into a deep coma.
