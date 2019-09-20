Disease Zavorotnyuk appeared the chances of recovery
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is rumored to be struggling with the last stage of brain cancer, there was a considerable chance of recovery.
This “Moskovsky Komsomolets” said a familiar Zavorotnyuk Yulia Zavgorodnyaya, which is itself from a terrible disease, according to her, saved the acquaintance with the star of “My fair nanny”.
Julia was 7 years old when she was diagnosed with leukaemia and warned that the chances of recovery are almost there.
The girl then wrote in her diary that wants to meet with Nastya Zavorotnyuk and parents did everything possible to make the star arrived at the hospital.
After that the health of Yulia was on the mend. They talked for a long time, the actress was invited Julia to the shooting, the girl recovered completely, it was removed from disability.
She says of the cancer Zavorotnyuk they knew for a long time, but I understood that there is a chance, because the family about the diagnosis does not tell the press.
“When her family was silent, I realized that there is a chance. The body is fighting. My family constantly prayed for the actress. I intuitively felt that it would take a miracle. The same as happened to me,” said Julia.
See also: the curse of the “perfect nanny”: it became known about the fight against cancer “twin” car crash in the US (photos)
She also said that her father talked with the family Zavorotnyuk. “My dad wrote a great letter to Anastasia in her support. From the PR Director
Zavorotnyuk he inquired about the health of the actress. He was told that there was a considerable chance of recovery. Then we exhaled. But we continue to pray for her,” said the girl.
Recall that, according to media reports, Zavorotnyuk prepare for surgery.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter