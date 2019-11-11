Disease Zavorotnyuk: Razin explained why tells the news about the actress
Russian producer Andrey Razin declared that tells the news about the health of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk “from the heart”. He commented on the words of the family members of the actress, writes RIA FAN.
Musical figure is sure that the relatives of the artist should keep the public informed, otherwise rumors get started.
“The only source of media I am” — written by Razin in the social network.
According to Razin, he talked with the doctor Zavorotnyuk, so know the details. The producer also added that the doctors had told him “terrible things” about the health of the actress.
Earlier, Andrew said that the actress was better, but family members Zavorotnyuk responded to this message with “slight confusion”. In particular, in the Instagram account, which was created to support the actress, it was reported that the Razin makes contradictory statements. In addition, members of the family of the actress expressed hope that the actress will have the opportunity to meet the producer in person.
Recall that first reports about the illness of the actress appeared in the media in mid-September. It was reported that she supposedly inoperable brain tumor. The tabloid continued to publish rumors and speculation. It got to the point that the artist even buried. Family actress a long time did not make official statements to shed light on the true state of Affairs. However, recently relatives confirmed that Anastasia really sick.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the husband of a cancer patient Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Peter Chernyshev does not have enough money to treat his wife, that’s why he returned to the ice.
