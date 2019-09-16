Disease Zavorotnyuk: Russia accused the Ukrainians and told about the apartments of the actress in the Crimea
Russia accused the Ukrainians that they supposedly rejoice in the sickness of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.
The reason was the publication in the Ukrainian mass media, which remembered that “nanny Vick” went to the Crimea occupied by Russia.
Remembered in Russia and the fact that the car crash was made in “purgatory” site “Peacemaker” as “Kobzon, Zadornov and others.” The yellow press of Russia mentions “the curse “Peacemaker”” and “curse “My fair nanny””, remembering the death of Lyudmila Gurchenko.
Also clarifies that Zavorotnyuk not just went to the Crimea, and at the time there just bought two apartments for herself and her husband figure skater Peter Chernyshev and their children from the second marriage of Anna and Michael — each apartment has 5-6 rooms.
See also: How not to miss the cancer, the oncologist told about the symptoms of the disease Zavorotnyuk
By the way, in Crimea, Anastasiya has also initiated a business project- opened ice rink. The project proved unprofitable, Zavorotnyuk owed 27 million rubles, which could not leave limits of the Russian Federation.
Recall that the Zavorotnyuk cancer. The actress fell into a deep coma. According to media reports, she began to reject the organs.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter