Disease Zavorotnyuk: statement of the actress
Director of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Stas of Christ has denied the information about her admission and gave the press the words of his client.
He told this RIA “Novosti”.
“I received a message from Anastasia in response to a post that I sent to her. She replied, “Nonsense. Leave me alone”” — quoted Christ’s words of the actress.
We will remind, earlier in mass media appeared information that the car crash was in intensive care.
It was reported that the star of “My fair nanny” allegedly prepared for a difficult operation due to the discovered her brain tumor.
It was noted that Zavorotniuk swelling of the brain. According to rossm, the actress is in the last stage of brain cancer. She was allegedly hospitalized for more than two weeks ago after returning from Europe, where he was treated, not brought results.
