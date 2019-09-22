Disease Zavorotnyuk: the actress gained 20 pounds
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who, according to rumors, brain cancer, gained probably 20-25 pounds.
Reported about it in interview kp.ru the doctor SMRC of neurosurgery named after academician Burdenko Alexander Sanikidze.
See also: Relatives of car crash can’t walk out of the hospital: the reason
“It’s of dexamethasone (hormone drug) that is assigned is always in the swelling of the brain… Side effect of the fact that all patients gain weight very quickly. Within a month, two gain 20-25 pounds, as a rule,” he explained.
Sanikidze said that the appearance of the actress not suffer from it. “It can quickly throw off the weight. Often, once patients depart from the dexamethasone, they quickly shed their weight,” said the doctor.
Earlier, neighbours actress said that she is “stout”. And rossm offered the workers a million rubles for a photo of the actress.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter