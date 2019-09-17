Disease Zavorotnyuk: the doctor spoke about the development of sepsis
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is rumored to be struggling with brain cancer, multiple organ failure occurred on the background of sepsis.
About it kp.ru told a practicing anesthesiologist, a member of one of Moscow’s leading hospitals.
See also: the Seams on the head and craniotomy: new data on the treatment of car crash
“Multiple organ failure mean refused at least two organs: lungs, kidneys, heart, liver and so on. Most likely, in this case the failure arose on the background of sepsis, and that, in turn, the pneumonia” — he explained.
The doctor said the blood poisoning arises in these conditions is not due to external stimuli.
“The fact that we all are carriers of pathogenic flora”, — he reminded. According to the doctor, severe patients the immune system does not work, you need antibiotics. So Zavorotnyuk got pneumonia and then an infection spread by blood.
Recall that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk now in a deep coma. Doctors stopped treatment.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter