Disease Zavorotnyuk: the doctors decided how to treat the actress
Russian doctors decided on treatment plan for a cancer patient actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.
It is reported by telegram channel Mash, citing its own sources in the hospital.
So, the actress is carried out antibacterial therapy and therapy aimed at correction of the brain edema.
In addition, with the help of special preparations is supported by blood pressure.
The condition of the car crash is estimated as steadily heavy.
Recall that the actress pneumonia and, according to some, the sepsis that requires treatment with antibiotics. Doctors also hope the actress will be able to operate, it can continue its life by several years.
Also recall that the car crash in the last stage of brain cancer. The actress went to the doctors when they said nothing could be done. After craniotomy, conducted in Germany, Zavorotnyuk has become worse.
