Disease Zavorotnyuk: “the perfect nanny” found chance at healing
In Russia, some media reported that a disabled actress and star of the TV series “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk has a chance to cope with the illness.
In particular, about it writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, citing unnamed acquaintances of the family of the artist.
According to them, the experts conducted a genetic study and Litos-test, developed by scientists under the leadership of RAS academician Vladimir Shabalin.
Conducted a DNA test showed the presence Zavorotnyuk gene of longevity, which can play a positive role in the struggle for the health of Anastasia.
As the scientists explain, this gene defines life expectancy by 25%, whereas in the rest of the years is determined by the external environment.
However, this survey does not allow to understand whether the person is to recover and how he will then live.
According to the author Litos-test of Vladimir Shabalin, because it helps to determine the phase of the current cancer. He noted that such a disease comes in waves, spreads quickly at first and then decreasing. From what phase is the process that determines the treatment of the patient.
“If we are in the phase of tumor growth we will apply a surgery, the more doom the person to re-metastases and tumor growth”, — said the scientist.
However, chemotherapy during the active phase will be more efficient, and this method can be used in the treatment of the actress.
According to unofficial reports, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, and with this diagnosis it is not possible to expect a complete recovery. However, Shabalin said that under his supervision there were dozens of patients with this diagnosis, which can be cured.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the family of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk appeared new problems. It became known about illness of her mother Valentina Borisovna. The woman has serious hearing problems.
